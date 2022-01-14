GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health is getting closer to filling all of its vacancies.
During their meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a list of potential candidates to fill the board’s two remaining vacancies. The names included on that list were not provided.
“Today, our meeting will focus on one agenda item,” said board chair Josi DeHaven. “So, I’m going to make a move to approve the list of qualified individuals identified by the Elkhart County Board (of Health) for submission to the County Commissioners for appointment of a new health board member to fill the now vacant position. So, we’re just voting on the list that’s sent to the commissioners, and that’s the statutory obligation.”
The seven-member board has seen a significant shake-up in membership in recent months, as several members announced they would be resigning from the board last fall.
Back in October, it was announced that two of the health board’s members, later identified as Dr. Randall Cammenga and Todd Meier, had recently tendered their resignations.
Meier, whose resignation letter was submitted Sept. 13, said he planned to resign from his board position at the end of the year, while Cammenga in his Sept. 12 resignation letter noted that he would be resigning effective immediately.
Shortly thereafter, fellow board members Dr. Ebenezer Kio and Dr. Donald Findlay also announced that they would be resigning from their seats at the close of the year.
Since that time, two new members — Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink and Dr. Houman Vaghefi — have joined the board, leaving two remaining seats yet to be filled.
ABOUT THE BOARD
The Elkhart County Board of Health is a seven-member board that serves the county’s residents with health information, services and programs.
The board typically meets on the fourth Thursday of every month, though there are no meetings in July or November and December’s meeting typically falls on the first Thursday of the month.
Board meetings start at 7 p.m. and, when held in person, are held in the Elkhart County Administration Building, Room 104, 117 N. Second Street, Goshen. All meetings are open to the public.
