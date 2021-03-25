ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. has acquired the assets of Wolfpack Chassis LLC, a chassis manufacturer in Kendallville, to add to its ongoing expansion of chassis production capacity.
The purchase price was not revealed.
The company stated in a news release the demand for increased manufacturing capacity is attributable in large part to the industry seeing growth in new RV buyers largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The acquisition of Wolfpack is set to help immediately accommodate customer demands with the resources the company will contribute, the news release states. Wolfpack has nearly 60,000-square-feet of chassis manufacturing, more than 40 employees, and will provide Lippert the ability to immediately increase chassis production to meet the growing industry demand.
In addition to the acquisition of Wolfpack, Lippert is addressing the continual increase in demand for chassis by adding developments at two of its plants in Indiana. These developments include space for an additional powder coat facility and more chassis fabrication lines in Middlebury and an additional powder coat facility at its Goshen, chassis complex, which will soon be ready for production.
