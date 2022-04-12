Lippert will soon begin offering free, on-site health care to more than 7,000 of its employees.
On Tuesday, the company opened its first Mobile Care Unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lippert Plant 91, 2503 Banks Court, Elkhart. The MCU is a custom-designed, 42-foot RV that can provide primary services at no cost to all Lippert team members.
“We’ve said all along ‘What more can we do for our team members?’’’ said Lippert CEO and President Jason Lippert.
The Mobile Care Unit will provide three primary services to Lippert team members — acute care, chronic disease management and well-being resources. Care will primarily focus on biometric screenings for team members who want to “know their numbers” and assess their risk for certain conditions, including heart disease and stroke.
The unit boasts two exam rooms and a lab, and will be staffed by a nurse practitioner, registered nurses, Spanish-speaking providers and security, to ensure the safety of team members.
“Caring for people remains a top priority at Lippert,” Lippert said. “That includes providing our team members with convenient and affordable access to health care. We’re excited to offer this additional layer of support to help them improve their overall health and well-being.”
The new medical recreational vehicle provides services to all team members, regardless of insurance status.
“[Our team members] have a hard time finding time to go to the doctor and at the end of the day, we want people to live longer, and we want them to be with their families longer,” Lippert said.
The MCU will be available to team members starting April 21 and will make routine visits to 10 Lippert locations locally.
“I think this will challenge other companies to think differently about care,” Lippert Vice President of Human Resources Operations Jaycee Galarno said. “Taking care of our people and taking care of our culture will drive the business.”
Lippert team member and 10-year quality manager Jennifer Groves agreed.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” she said.
Coming from a family with a history of breast cancer, Groves impressed the value of having an on-site wellness facility for employees.
“Taking the means that you have and making this accessible for every one of your team members, it shows that you care,” she said. “I think this will hopefully turn some heads. How many more companies are going to be offering this to make sure that we’re taking care of our communities as a whole and our people that we see every day. I just want to say thank you to Lippert for taking the initiative to show that you care about your employees and your team members.”
Lippert Deputy Chief Human Resource Officer Eileen Pruitt added that the service is not to replace traditional healthcare providers.
“The MCU is a way to provide an additional resource to help our team members identify acute and chronic conditions and provide them with resources for follow-up. We will continue to refer team members to our trusted providers for follow-up as necessary.”
