GOSHEN — This week is National Volunteer Week, and throughout the week employees of Lippert Components Inc. have been donating their time to make a difference in their community and local nonprofits.
Tuesday night their efforts were dedicated to local elementary schools.
“The fairgrounds was generous to partner with us and donated the space for us to do our 2021 volunteer pack out," said Michilah Grimes, director of Corporate Community Impact for Lippert. “Tonight, we’re packing for local school communities — items off their elementary wish list; things that their parents might not be able to afford. We’ll provide them for the teachers.”
One school administrator also shared her thoughts on the event.
“It was really a humbling experience,” said Victoria Hays, Eastwood Elementary School Principal. “We usually don’t get contacted for a lot of community donations, so we were surprised when they asked me to come out and speak and I saw the whole chassis department there.
“They were all so excited to be doing this for my school," she said. "It brought tears to my eyes I can’t believe that all these people are willing to put in all this extra time after they’ve already worked into this community service so it was really a great feeling.”
Grimes added that volunteers also made packages for Cares Camps, which is for children who have either gone through cancer or who are currently going through cancer from across the country.
"Just being about outdoor awareness and allowing kids that are going through a time to just be a kid," she said. "The camp is free for them, so we wanted to pack items for that camp. We’re also packing for Center for the Homeless, Boys & Girls Club, and Northern Indiana Food Bank. We asked all these non-profits to give us a list of their needs or their wants. So then we purchase the items.
"We’re going to be packing 75,000 items throughout this week. Then we’ll be delivering them to the non-profits spreading a little cheer.”
Grimes went on to reflect on the broader benefits of volunteering.
"A lot of times when you volunteer you actually end up getting more out of it sometimes inwardly than the nonprofit would get out of it," she said. "But it has just been, since 2017, an amazing way to encourage members to team build, work along one side another, and to get to know each other on a different level other than just working at the plants or working in the office. It has been a great initiative that we have used to help team members get involved in the community where they live, work, and play."
Grimes believes its the company's duty to use the business as a force for good.
"So how can we help encourage and help team members find opportunities as a way to give back to the communities that give so much to us?" she asked. "This is part of our 100,000-hour goal as a company — our team members collectively volunteering 100,000 hours throughout the year. It's not just local, we have 90 plants all across the United States and in different countries. So all of them will be participating in National Volunteer Week as well, doing different activities for local nonprofits where they live, work and play."
"So I think it is something as a company we have made a commitment to, again just making the communities a better place for future generations. At the end of the day it's not about us as individuals, but the change we can bring about by working together and helping the future generations have a better place for when they get older.”
