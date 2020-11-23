LAGRANGE [mdash] Vernon D. Weaver, 89, of LaGrange, died at 11:36 a.m. Sunday Nov. 22, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 21, 1931, in LaGrange County, to David J. and Alice (Hostetler) Weaver. On Jan. 13, 1955, in LaGrange County, he married Elva J. Miller. She survives. He was a fa…