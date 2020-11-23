ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. has acquired Challenger Door LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of branded doors for the RV industry and products for specialty and cargo trailers, according to a press release from LCI.
With more than 20 years of manufacturing experience, Challenger Door, located in Nappanee, provides doors and products to the RV, cargo, and transit industries.
A purchase price was not announced by either company.
“The addition of Challenger Door’s customized quality products, commitment to exceptional customer service, and solid leadership, will allow us to continue our growth and provide top-of-the line product offerings and solutions to our customers,” said Jason Lippert, CEO and president of LCI.
LCI is a supplier of components for original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries,
“In a time when the recreational products industry is booming, this acquisition will allow LCI to increase our capacity and support our customers better than we ever have. We’re excited to welcome the Challenger Door team to the LCI family,” said Ryan Smith, LCI group president of North America. “In evaluating acquisitions, a top priority is to enhance our customers’ experience. Despite the challenging pandemic economy, we believe that this acquisition will continue to strengthen our ability to provide exceptional service and speed to our customers.”
Challenger Door was founded by Merlin Yoder in 2008.
LCI made the acquisition announcement Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.