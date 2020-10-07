GOSHEN — Lippert Components Inc.’s attorneys plan to respond in court next week to an Elkhart company’s updated lawsuit, which alleges corporate misbehavior.
ASA Electronics recently won permission to amend the original complaint in its lawsuit, and add a fraud claim and a call for punitive damages. The update request was originally filed in April and was opposed by Lippert on grounds that included state trade secrets law would preempt the new allegation. Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno decided Sept. 22 to allow the changes as a matter of law but with a caveat that facts and evidence that come out as the case proceeds could halt the fraud claim.
ASA originally filed its lawsuit in May 2018, alleging two employees violated non-disclosure agreements after leaving the company to work for LCI, and that one of them, Vincent Smith, also violated trade secrets law. Smith, who helped ASA develop a control system for recreational vehicles, is accused of working on a similar competing system at LCI. The fraud charge arose after the court found LCI and Smith’s denials that he took confidential project information from ASA was false.
Lippert contends ASA’s accusations have no basis in law and fact, and that the amended suit presents no new information.
“ASA has not alleged any ‘new’ claims, however, and instead has merely repackaged and recharacterized its original allegations,” LCI said in a statement.
Jason Lippert, company vice president of marketing and public relations, sent The Goshen News a response Wednesday to a story about the judge’s decisions in the case.
In the statement, LCI continued to deny ASA’s breach of contract and trade secret misappropriation claims, and said Smith has not worked on the control system at the heart of the lawsuit, adhering to both corporate practice and a court order issued in October 2019.
“Since the outset of his employment in 2018, LCI has not allowed Mr. Smith to participate, in any substantive way, in the ongoing development and refinement of OneControl,” the statement reads. “Mr. Smith has not shared any of ASA’s trade secrets or confidential information in his work for LCI, and LCI has always admonished him not to do so.”
LCI also stated in the response the OneControl system was developed before Smith joined the company. The response notes a provisional patent application on the system was filed in September 2013, the patent was issued three years later, and the product was showcased at the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association show in November 2016.
Lippert said a legal response to ASA’s amended complaint will be filed Oct. 12.
ASA Electronics designs and manufactures mobile electronic products for the marine and RV industries. Lippert supplies a wide variety of products to those industries.
