ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. has an agreement to purchase CURT Group for $340 million.
CURT Group is a manufacturer and distributor of towing products and truck accessories for the aftermarket. The purchase is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, according to a news release from Lippert.
Lippert manufactures products for the recreational vehicle industry and other markets.
“With a track record of delivering remarkable financial performance and strong cash flow generation, we believe that the addition of CURT will further advance our long-term growth strategy to bring our core competencies to new, attractive markets and diversify our business to drive outperformance throughout the cycle,” said Jason Lippert, CEO and president of LCI.
CURT is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and manufactures hitches, towing electricals, ball mounts, and cargo management under a number of brands. For the 12-month period ended Sept. 30, CURT Group delivered approximately $255 million of revenue.
“With its proven track record of building high-quality products and successfully sourcing and integrating companies, LCI is an ideal partner for us. Both LCI and CURT have strong reputations and positions fostered through a culture of innovation, history of high-quality products, customer satisfaction and retention, and manufacturing excellence. We look forward to joining the team and further positioning the business for long-term success,” said Rock Lambert, CEO of CURT Group.
