ELKHART — LCI Industries Friday announced that its subsidiary, Lippert Components Manufacturing Inc., has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Girard Systems and Girard Products LLC (collectively, “Girard”), a manufacturer and distributor of proprietary awnings and tankless water heaters for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle and related industries.
Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc. supplies — domestically and internationally — engineered components for OEMs n the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, according to a news release.
Girard has served the RV industry since 1995 and plays a significant role in the motorized segment of the market, with locations in Alabama, California and Indiana, the release reads.
“We are very excited to welcome the Girard team to the Lippert family,” said Jason Lippert, president and CEO of Lippert. “We have admired how Girard’s business has evolved over the years, focusing on a strong commitment to excellent customer service and creating strong brand loyalty among its key consumers.
“Girard product lines fall nicely into Lippert’s core products and manufacturing competencies. Our sales and operations teams have big plans to take Girard’s designs and products and expand them into broader customer channels,” Lippert continued. “Girard’s sophisticated product offerings for shade and appliances substantially broaden our product portfolio across all classes of RVs, enabling us to drive new content growth and further extend our leadership position in the outdoor recreation space.”
