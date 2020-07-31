LAGRANGE — The 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is now available for LaGrange County high school graduating seniors.
With the support of Independent Colleges of Indiana and Lilly Endowment Inc., LaGrange County Community Foundation offers one full-tuition, four-year college scholarship to benefit a LaGrange County graduating senior, according to a recent news release from Community Foundation officials.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation will nominate one local graduating senior for Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in LaGrange County. The scholarship provides one full-tuition award and a $900 annual stipend for required books for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a baccalaureate degree at any accredited Indiana public or private college or university.
To eligible, students must:
• Be a graduating senior from LaGrange County who will graduate from a LaGrange County high school by June 30, 2021.
• Plan to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study beginning in the fall of 2021 at an accredited Indiana college or university
• Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.
• Submit a complete online application at lccf.net to the LaGrange County Community Foundation by 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
The Community Foundation’s Lilly Scholarship Advisory Committee will evaluate applicants on academic achievement, demonstrated service to others, leadership ability, commitment and motivation to succeed, employment history, extracurricular involvement and essays. Two recommendations are required. A personal interview will assist in determining the scholarship nominee.
Five finalists will be selected and interviewed in October 2020. The finalists not selected for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will receive a $1,000 four-year renewable scholarship from the Lambright Leadership Fund established by Kevin and Carrie Lambright.
Scholarship applications are available online at lccf.net/lillyscholarship. Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 15, 2020.
Since 1998, a total of 39 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships have been awarded in LaGrange County.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is the result of a statewide initiative provided by the Lilly Endowment Inc. to help Hoosier students reach higher levels of education. The scholarship program is offered by LCCF and throughout Indiana by other Indiana community foundations and administered by Independent Colleges of Indiana. ICI reviews each nomination and finalizes the selection process.
