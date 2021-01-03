MILLERSBURG — A Ligonier woman was injured in a crash Sunday morning following a medical issue.
Ma Piedad Lopez, 66, suffered back and head pain in the crash at U.S. 33 and C.R. 137 around 10 a.m.
According to a police report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, Piedad Lopez was driving north in a 2008 Saturn Outlook when the vehicle went off the west side of the road due to a medical episode. Piedad Lopez was transported to Goshen Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
DEATHS
• Goshen police were called to 1518 College Ave. around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in response to a medical call. It was later determined that Ashley Vanvurst, 49, was deceased, according to a police report. No foul play is suspected.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Clinton Street in reference to a male who was sitting in a vehicle who appeared to be deceased around 1:55 p.m. Saturday. It was determined that Isreal Romero, 54, Goshen, was deceased from natural causes, according to a police report.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police were called to Meijer wanting to trespass an individual around 1:50 p.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old Goshen man was later issued a trespass warning, according to a police report.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Ramiro Altamirano, 32, of Goshen, was arrested for a domestic battery that occurred early Saturday morning between him and a known individual. The victim sustained head and face injuries and was treated at Goshen Hospital, according to a police report. Altamirano was transported to Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
Goshen police responded to the 300 block of East Oakridge Avenue in reference to a physical altercation around 10 p.m. Saturday. A 56-year-old Goshen man reported to police that he was battered in the face by a known subject. The victim sustained injuries resulting in a complaint of pain and redness to the face, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Antwoine Thomas, 38, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 10:40 p.m. Saturday that his vehicle was intentionally damaged by a known female in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
A 21-year-old woman was arrested following a traffic stop by Goshen police on a vehicle that had traveled left of center in the 3000 block of West Wilden Avenue on Saturday. The driver, Kara Yoder, of Shipshewana, was found to be intoxicated with a BRAC of .099% and arrested, according to a police report. Yoder was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
