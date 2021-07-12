Virus Outbreak
Muhammad Sajjad

LIGONIER — A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place at the Ligonier Rec Center, 520 W. Union St., today (July 12) from 2 to 5 p.m. Anyone ages 12 and older can be vaccinated. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you