LIGONIER — A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place at the Ligonier Rec Center, 520 W. Union St., today (July 12) from 2 to 5 p.m. Anyone ages 12 and older can be vaccinated. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Ligonier Rec Center to host walk-in COVID vaccine clinic today
THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
-
