Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.