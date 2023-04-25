LIGONIER — Ligonier Mayor Patricia "Patty" Fisel has died at the age of 82.
Fisel served the town of Ligonier as mayor for more than 15 years and was named Citizen of the Year in 1994. She was also a past president of the Ligonier Rotary Club and a member of Burr Oak Church.
Speaking by telephone on Tuesday, Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver said that Fisel had served as an integral part of his department's efforts.
"We're kind of at a loss for words," Weaver said. "She was a big component of emergency services. She worked with us. We found different ways to get funding for the equipment we needed. She was there to acknowledge us when we had good things going on, and during the bad times she was there to lift us up. She's going to be really missed."
Fisel also owned and operated her own antique store for many years and also renovated several buildings downtown Ligonier, a home on Third Street, and her current home on Main street.
On April 17, 2022, on her Facebook page, Fisel announced that cancer had claimed more than a third of her tongue and several lymph nodes. She did not give up being mayor and had projects she continued to work toward.
Fisel announced in 2022 that she would not seek reelection in 2023.
Fisel's full obituary, including service information, is set to run in Thursday's edition of The Goshen News.