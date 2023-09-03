LIGONIER — Sunday was day three of four for the 2023 Ligonier Marshmallow Festival.
Set up along several blocks just west of Cavin Street, the event, now in its 32nd year, featured dozens of local businesses, food trucks, community organizations and craft vendors.
And of course, plenty of marshmallows.
"Each year they supply us with marshmallows, which we give away," said festival committee member Joan Cripe. "This year we got 12 skids."
For years, Kidd & Co. owned a marshmallow factory in Ligonier. It was eventually sold to Kraft, which now makes marshmallows at its facility in Kendallville, including the ones donated to the festival.
Events also featured live music, which was set to begin at 3 p.m. across from the Ligonier Public Library, as well as carnival rides and the "Mansion of Mayhem" haunted house. Crossroads United Way served as a co-sponsor of the event.
"It's going really good," Cripe added about the festival. "The car show was a huge success."
Kara Jane, Ligonier, attends the festival just about each year.
"It's fine," she said shortly after noon.
Events are set to continue though Monday, including a parade at 2 p.m. and a pancake sausage brunch, by donation only, sponsored by the Lions Club.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/LigonierMarshmallowFestival or contact ligoniermarshmallowfestival@gmail.com.