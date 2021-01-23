GOSHEN — Lighthouse Autism Center, an autism therapy provider that offers one-on-one Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children with autism, opened a new facility in Goshen on Jan. 11.
Located at 511 W. Lincoln Ave., the facility will provide autism therapy services to 21 families with autism in the Goshen community, according to officials in a recent news release.
In the past 18 months, Lighthouse Autism Center opened two centers in Elkhart due to a great need for services in the area, the news release stated. After opening the two locations, officials stated there were still many families seeking ABA therapy services for their children who were not able to access it. That need is what motivated Lighthouse to open a third center in the area in Goshen, officials said.
Children who attend Lighthouse Autism Center work one-on-one with a registered behavior technician, an individual who is certified through the state to be able to administer ABA therapy, which is a very specific type of therapy for children with autism and works on improving social skills, communication skills, daily living skills and decreasing socially significant problem behaviors. Each child’s therapy is overseen by a board certified behavior analyst who performs an assessment for each child and then designs a custom therapy program to meet the needs of the child.
For more information, call 574-387-4313 or visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
