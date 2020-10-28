GOSHEN — A new Lighthouse Autism Center will soon be opening in Goshen.
Founded in Mishawaka in 2012 by owners Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the Lighthouse Autism Center brand has grown over the years to include nearly 20 autism therapy centers located throughout Indiana and Michigan.
Its newest center, to be located at 511 W. Lincoln Ave., is currently under construction and is expected to open to the public later this year.
“We are what’s called an ABA therapy center, which stands for applied behavior analysis. It is a very specific type of therapy for children with autism,” said Maggie Gendel, director of marketing and support services for Lighthouse. “In fact, ABA is actually the only therapy that’s recognized by the U.S. Surgeon General for the treatment of autism. So, it’s been proven to be very, very effective.”
According to Gendel, Lighthouse decided to open the new Goshen location after receiving an overwhelming amount of interest from Goshen families following the opening of its two Elkhart locations.
“We actually opened our first center in that area just a year ago. It technically has an Elkhart address, but it’s right on the cusp of Goshen. And what we found was that once we opened the center there, the demand was incredible,” Gendel said of the center. “I mean, at one point I think we had 100 families that were inquiring about our services. And when you only have 20 slots at a center, that’s a lot. So, it moved us to open a second center in Elkhart, which we opened earlier this year, and what we found is that there were still so many families that were in need of services, and a lot of them from the Goshen area. So, it really just seemed like the natural next step to look for a facility in Goshen.”
Gendel said the decision to locate in Goshen fits perfectly with Lighthouse’s overall mission of bringing quality ABA therapy services to the communities that need them.
“What you’ll notice, and if you look at a lot of our center locations, we’re in smaller communities like Goshen, Warsaw and Plymouth. These are communities that don’t have these types of services, where families don’t have access to this type of therapy,” Gendel said. “That’s really kind of unique to Lighthouse, going into these smaller communities where there really just aren’t options for families, and making sure that they have access to this type of therapy that is shown to be so effective, and so impactful for kids, and just really leads to great outcomes for these kids and these families.”
As currently proposed, Gendel said the center will be able to serve about 21 families, and will create an additional 35 jobs in the Goshen area.
“So, we’re really excited for that,” she added.
For more information about the new Goshen Lighthouse Autism Center and its services, call 574-387-4313 or visit the Lighthouse website at lighthouseautismcenter.com.
