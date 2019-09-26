Last week I wrote about the abundance of tomatoes. Now we have a plethora of summer squash, yellow neck squash and zucchini.
Summer squash are very different from fall squash as summer squash are white-fleshed and have a lot of water in them. Fall squash have a hard, deep-colored flesh and keep for a long time.
In Michiana this summer, there have been lots of variation in soil and rain amounts that gardens have received. Both make a difference in growing vegetables and fruits. Wet ground and warm temperatures are the preferred weather for summer squash. You can almost watch them grow — really. A gardener can check in the morning and by evening or the next morning the size of the zucchini has really increased.
The Spanish are credited with introducing squash to Europe. They believed the squash to be melons. Zucchini is really a European vegetable. We can thank the Italians for downsizing the huge gourds in the 18th century into the delicate green vegetables we know today as zucchini.
Zucchini is intended to be a dainty, small vegetable with elegant flavor and tender flesh. It was immediately popular in France as well as Italy. The English acquired the vegetable through the French and therefore called them courgettes, whereas Italian immigrants brought them to America where they are called zucchini.
Zucchini is best for you when it is young, tender, and prepared as a vegetable (not in a baked good). A common question is if there are noticeable differences in flavor between green and yellow zucchini. Most people would say there is no difference as along as the vegetable is young and tender. The difference in flavor is when the green variety grows large and the skin becomes tough. When selecting green zucchini, make sure to choose a small one.
One way you may consider preparing zucchini is by grilling it. Grilled zucchini is excellent served hot as a side dish as well as cold in a salad. To grill zucchini, work with medium heat. You can determine this by holding your hand over the coals. If you can hold your hand over the coals for five seconds, it is ready for grilling vegetables.
Brush the vegetables generously with a plain or seasoned oil or Italian salad dressing. Plan on grilling the zucchini slices about five minutes on each side turning them only once. Grilled zucchini makes a wonderful side dish with any meat that you have also grilled. Grilled vegetables are also tasty dipped in sauce such as cocktail sauce.
Some other ways of preparing summer squash is by sautéing, steaming or baking it. It can be baked with seasoning, cheese and crumbs. When hollowed out, squash can be filled with a seasoned stuffing of meat or its own flesh. Summer squash can also be puréed for soup or eaten raw in salads or with dips. The delicate squash blossoms can be stuffed, battered and deep fried.
Other varieties of summer squash that you will find are crookneck, patty pan and scallopini. They should all have a thin, edible skin and soft, barely developed seeds.
Zucchini exists in a wide range of shapes, colors and sizes. I encourage you to try it for the first time or again in a new recipe. Just be sure to include it in your healthy eating plan this summer. Remember, there is so much more to do with zucchini than making zucchini bread.
Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross is a Purdue Extension educator in Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or at lienhart@purdue.edu.
