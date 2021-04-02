When my anxious thoughts multiply within me, Your consolations delight my soul. — Psalm 94:19 (NASB)
A blanket of white floated down quietly, mid-April on a non-enthusiastic bunch. We’d enjoyed a taste of spring the previous week and our spirits were covered by large flakes and the pain of an intense loss. Our dear friend was no longer with us.
To be honest, we never really thought he would NOT bounce back … we somehow just believed that when he was ready, he’d once again be back in the back pew grinning from ear to ear. And when we asked him how he was doing, he’d reply, “Not too bad.”
Through the years this guy had been like the “Energizer Bunny” … he’d just kept going and going. We just knew he’d make it, as he had before … through bumpy bouts with diabetes that even delayed his wedding so many years previous, a kidney transplant, heart bypass, degenerating vision, a leg amputation.
Nothing stopped him.
Instead he’d learned to walk again, hopped back once again on his mower and returned to pitching tennis balls to his dog.
Then additional challenges: a growth on his good leg, news that it was cancerous, yet another leg amputation, an incredible rebound after chemo, wide smiles as he walked on two prostheses and more surgery for a broken leg following a nasty fall.
Nothing stopped him.
Again he remarkably was up, now on two new feet. He found a way to get back on his mower — and began pitching tennis balls to a new dog (for the former dog had died of bone cancer).
Family plans were made to fly west for a wedding. But the day after buying tickets, exasperating news came that cancer was firming its grip on his body. In and out of the hospital he persisted courageously in therapy, midst incredible pain. And upon return home he continued to toss tennis balls for his dog. Fighting valiantly, fully expecting to head west …
And we all had faith that he would too.
Until noon on Good Friday, we learned the news that he had died.
It just didn’t seem possible for the man we knew to always bounce back, actually not to bounce anymore. And how perplexing — that this very exceptional person died on Good Friday.
Our chests grew tight. How could we face life without one who had truly been our inspiration?
Our own mortality slammed full in our faces. Joy slipped away like the melting snow.
And we were faced with a harsh reality of what we’d actually known deep in our hearts. None of us is going to live forever … at least not here.
Easter morning dawned in spite of our pain. We gathered together for worship. As we began to sing together, somehow those who formerly worshipped side by side with him just needed to look one another in the eye. We had to know that we were still the body of Christ.
“In the bulb there is a flower,” we whispered with hushed voices. “Christ the Lord is risen today” we croaked. Throats that refused to allow large lumps to be swallowed, somehow squeaked out those fundamental melodies.
Resurrection provides hope for tomorrow … but does it also offer hope for today?
We don’t understand now, for we are barren inside. We’re empty today viewing the blanket of white covering the mini-irises and realizing it will also jacket our friend’s freshly covered grave — our friend, who was buried with a tennis ball.
The reality of death twists painfully, deep within our souls. Each of us looks head-on at the certainty of death. For beyond a doubt we are facing this in a slightly altered perspective than we had last week.
The blanket of snow falls … death comes … BUT hope is renewed …
We are a people of the Resurrection. We live as the ones who know Christ; we are a faith people who get the message that Christ lives in our hearts.
But more than that, we acknowledge that we are called to live each day as resurrection people.
And somehow that means we too must face our fears, pains and sorrows, for yes, we too, must learn to walk again, get back on the mower and find a way to pitch “tennis balls” to those we know and love — all as we seek to live fully the life of the risen Christ.
This is a revision of this piece which ran in Goshen News April 2008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.