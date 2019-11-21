“But I am trusting you, O LORD, saying, “You are my God!” Psalm 31:14 NLT
It was my last time in the garden; the only thing left to pick was a handful of cayenne peppers. Brittle branches snapped off in my fingers as I harvested. But I did a double-take when I twisted and turned my hand, revealing five blossoms. It is late October yet this plant continues to hope for the future.
What is hope? Hope for me is beginning to accept that the relationship I had longed for rekindling with my brother (who died suddenly in August) will not happen on this earth. We’d drifted apart through the years when our sons headed toward opposite interests and we both did our best at parenting. Perhaps a part of my own loss is admitting to being angry because something I’d thought would eventually happen will simply never be. I need to trust in the Creator and Sustainer to provide in spite of this emptiness.
This morning, my tears flowed as I penned a thoughtful card to his wife for her birthday. Hope is offering the little things. Hope is a part of the anger leading toward acceptance on this unexpected journey. Hope is being and doing and pushing forward in spite of the pain. And trust is believing that God will provide.
Recently I traveled to Milwaukee. I parked my car at the South Bend airport and rode the South Shore. I wasn’t returning by the exact same path, but I’d made plans that sounded workable; I’d be coming back via Amtrak. Three days later, I hopped off that train and abruptly realized that I was NOT at the airport. I was stunned to learn that my vehicle was at least two miles away. At 10:30 p.m., my mind was racing; no taxis lumbered nearby for this last train in. The station was closing. My setting out hiking while pulling my suitcase didn’t sound wise.
“We’ll take you,” offered Debbie, who had gotten off the train with me. She offered without asking her ride — immediately without consideration of how much extra time it would take to unload the back seat of their truck to make room for a third person or that they’d get to bed later than anticipated. I rejoiced and profusely thanked those two angels who dropped me safely near my car 20 minutes later. They provided hope to my tumultuous world. Granted I’d questioned whether I could trust them — however they trusted I’d be a safe rider as well. Hope and trust locked arms that night.
So as life continues to twist and turn, I choose to commit to hope and trust — in spite of some emptiness; in spite of unknowns. As the psalmist reminds, “I am trusting you, O Lord.”
Therefore, I’ll send cards penned with eyes leaking. I’ll accept a ride midst my major mistake. And I’ll delight with blossoms in October. For daily, I will affirm that “You are my God!”
