As we arrive at Labor Day weekend, many ironically have days off. I guess in a nation where we park on driveways and drive on parkways, we can celebrate work by not working. If you do have to work this weekend, we thank you and salute you.
With the fallout of COVID-19, many would love to have an opportunity to labor. If you are without work, our hearts go out to you and pray that God will provide your needs. You can trust him to do so as Jesus says in Matthew 6:33, “Seek (pursue) first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things (food, clothing, etc.,) shall be added (given, provided) to you.” When you are part of God’s eternal family through trusting Jesus Christ as Savior (John 3:16) and your top priority is to please and obey him, you can count on his provision. Since he takes care of every single bird and clothes the grass and flowers, he will not forget about you, his child (Matthew 6:25-32).
It is amazing though to hear of people who can now go back to their jobs but shockingly choose not to after being spoiled by the stimulus checks and overgenerous but temporary unemployment benefits. To those folks, God also has advice: “The lazy man says, ‘There is a lion in the road, a fierce lion in the streets!’ As the door turns on its hinges, so does a lazy man on his bed …” (Proverbs 26:13-16). “If anyone will not work (who is able and has opportunity), neither shall he eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10).
It may surprise you that work itself was NOT part of the curse upon mankind following its fall into sin. The first man Adam was quickly assigned by God to “tend and keep” the paradise of Eden as well as to name every living creature (Genesis 2:15-20). However, when he and Eve chose to disobey God’s clear instructions not to eat the forbidden fruit, work became hard and strenuous with weeds infiltrating the ground and sweat dripping from the brow (Genesis 3:17-19).
In fact, work is an important activity in heaven without the curse of sin as “his servants will serve him” (Revelation 22:3). Ironically one man told me that he did not want to go to heaven and have to do more work. He later changed his mind and trusted Jesus as his Savior! I’m sure he is very happy to work in heaven today rather than suffer the tortuous alternative.
Why should we work hard? Obviously to earn our living as Proverbs 16:26 states, “The person who labors, labors for himself, for his hungry mouth drives him on.” Many work to get rich but Proverbs 23:4-5 warns, “Do not overwork to be rich; because of your own understanding, cease!” Why? “For riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away like an eagle toward heaven.” Conversely, Proverbs 10:22 affirms, “The blessing of the Lord makes one rich, and he adds no sorrow with it.”
Since God created us to work and commanded us to work, our work really should bring glory and praise to Him no matter how menial or common it is. The kind of work that glorifies God is described in Colossians 3:22-25 as Paul explains how Christian slaves should serve their masters.
This instruction applies to modern day employees (servants) as well:
• Submit to your boss (vs. 22a) by obeying them in all things without complaining. How many folks quit looking for work after they get a job?!
• Give 100% total effort (vs. 22b) and not just when the boss is looking. Sincerely do your best without any pretense whatsoever. Someone has said, “For a quick energy boost, nothing beats having the boss walk in!”
• Take your ultimate Supervisor seriously (vs. 22c). Fear displeasing God as we are ultimately accountable to him, and he sees us 24/7.
• Have an enthusiastic attitude (vs. 23) giving your heart and soul willingly to the Lord first of all. Abe Lincoln said “My father taught me to work but not how to love it.” Thomas Edison said, “I never did a day’s work in my life. It was all fun.”
• Remember that rewards are not all earthly (vv. 24-25). Someday Jesus will say to those deserving, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord!” (Matthew 25:21).
Our work is not an attempt to earn God’s favor, forgiveness or heaven. Rather it is an expression of thanks, love and a desire to please the One who made it all possible — the One who cried, “It is finished (completed, done, paid for)!” on the cross.
“For by God’s grace you have been saved through faith and that not of yourselves, it is the (free) gift of God, not of works lest anyone should boast.” For salvation, quit working and start trusting Jesus (John 1:12-13; 3:16). After that, let’s work hard for his glory and kingdom.
“Therefore whether you eat or drink or whatever you do (work), do all to the glory of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31). Have a blessed Labor Day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.