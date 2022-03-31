We recently saw the 2022 Winter Olympics come and go with all its action, suspense, and drama, thrills of victories and agonies of defeats. After all the years of training, sacrifice and recoveries from injuries, I don’t believe any athlete went into these competitions desiring anything less than at least a bronze medal or said, “I’m just content to be here!”
I have heard some believers say that they really don’t care about receiving rewards in heaven but will just be happy to be there. Really?! After all that Jesus has done to save your soul from eternal hell by dying on the cross for your sins, you don’t want to give him your very best service out of great love and gratitude each day?
The New Testament speaks of five crowns that believers can receive from our Savior as a reward for faithfulness to him. The word “crown” or “stephanos” refers to the crown given to winning athletes, heroic soldiers, citizens of noteworthy service or guests at banquets. These crowns were beautifully woven with leaves, vines or branches of olive, pine or wild celery. This crown is not to be confused with the “diadem” or the kingly crown (Revelation 19:11-12).
The IMPERISHABLE crown will be rewarded for running a consistent, steadfast, victorious “race” for Jesus. As most believers know, the Christian life is a long distance race NOT a short sprint. The Apostle Paul was obviously a fan of the Isthmian games of his day as we read 1 Corinthians 9:24-27. In an athletic contest all run but only one receives the prize, but Paul teaches us that we all should “run” for Jesus with discipline, self-control and diligence, not being disqualified for the imperishable crown.
The crown of REJOICING is rewarded to those who faithfully share the gospel with others with a goal of seeing them trust Christ as their personal Savior. Paul said to the Thessalonian believers that they would be his crown of rejoicing in Jesus’ presence. Even if our efforts don’t produce masses of converts, Jesus will reward us for faithfully sowing the seed of the gospel and will introduce us to those who did positively respond.
The crown of RIGHTEOUSNESS is rewarded to those who complete their Christian race with integrity, longing for Jesus’ return. As the aged Paul awaits martyrdom at the hands of Nero, he affirms, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me in that day and not to me only but to ALL who love his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:7-8). Is your prayer “Even so, come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:20)?
The crown of LIFE will be rewarded to those who persevere for Jesus despite great trials, tests, temptations and persecutions, motivated by their love for Christ. James 1:12 attests “Blessed is the one who endures (with patience and hope) temptation (trials, tests), for when he has been approved (after testing), he will receive the crown of life which the Lord has promised to those who love him.” Too many believers give up or quit on Christ when the going gets tough. As the hymn says, “It will be worth it ALL, when we see Jesus.” Hang in there!
Finally the crown of GLORY is rewarded to pastors who faithfully serve the Lord and his flock (1 Peter 5:1-4). We are to be overseers serving willingly and not under compulsion, zealously and not merely for monetary gain, and as examples and role models and not as domineering lords. We are to be among our flocks leading them in God’s paths, feeding them God’s Word, protecting them from false doctrine, warning them of the snares of sin and guiding them to faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. I am told that nearly 50% of pastors today are considering leaving the ministry. I encourage all you under-shepherds to be faithful to the Chief Shepherd as you will be rewarded someday.
When do we receive these crowns? We all as believers will stand before the Bema (judgment) seat of Christ to be evaluated and rewarded for our service to him (2 Corinthians 5:10). The fire of Jesus’ judgment will determine whether our service was sincerely done out of love for him and others or done with selfish motives (1 Corinthians 3:12-15). Praise God this is NOT an entrance test for heaven.
What will we do with these crowns? Revelation 4:4, 11-12 informs us that the 24 elders (symbolic of us believers in Christ) will cast these crowns before God’s throne saying, “You are worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power!” In the end it’s NOT about us and our achievements BUT all about Christ who wore that cruel crown of three-inch thorns jammed into his brow as he died on Calvary’s cross to pay the full eternal penalty of the world’s sin.
My dad used to say if we didn’t behave we would “Get crowned!” Will you be crowned in heaven for your loving, thankful, faithful service to your Savior? I trust that you won’t “get crowned” or punished for all eternity by rejecting the only One who can save your eternal soul (John 3:16; 14:1-6). Remember, it’s not how you start your life race, it’s how you finish it. Hoping and praying to see you in heaven someday.
