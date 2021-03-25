The St. Joseph County, Michigan, Historical Review has records back to 1826 and notes that American Indians lived by the Pigeon River and near where the Chicago Trail passed through. In that same year, New England prospectors arrived. One, John Winchell built a cabin and blacksmith shop and became the county’s first justice of the peace and the first postmaster.
In 1828, a hotel opened, and in 1831 a stagecoach started operation between Tecumseh and Niles and through the village.
Chief Wahbememe
The Potawatomi Indians were the dominate tribe in the area, and Chief Wahbememe (White Pigeon) signed the 1795 Treaty of Greenville that handed all trading forts in the Michigan Great Lakes region over to the U.S. government.
Then, when white settlers arrived, Chief Wahbememe and his people embraced them. Meanwhile, Wahbememe attended a council with other chiefs in Detroit where he heard of a plot to attack the settlement. Legend says he immediately set-out on foot, running nearly 150 miles across the state without food or water to alert the village. After giving the warning, he collapsed and died. Hence, the Village of White Pigeon is named in his honor.
His remains are buried there, and in the early 1900s, the Alba women's club raised funds to create a monument. On Aug. 10, 1909, 4,000 people attended a memorial dedication and watched Chief Wahbememe's great-great-grandson, Willie White Pigeon, aged 6, unveil the monument. The site is listed in the Register of Historical Places.
Today
White Pigeon is a village of around 1,500, and downtown is a strip along the Chicago Road (U.S. 12), but offers many attractions. There are five restaurants, as well as other necessities. One joint of note is the Tomahawk Tavern adjacent the Pigeon River. It’s a local favorite and a major biker stop.
However, the real gem is the Tasty Nut Shop. This circa 1864 building was once a drug store. In the 1920s, the store started selling roasted nuts, and that became a hit. Since then, there have been several owners who have added their own treats.
Current owner, Marjorie Hamminga, added Coca Cola décor to augment the nostalgic 1950s-era soda bar in the back of the store. She purchases nuts from all over the world, but also offers her house-made gourmet chocolates (dark chocolate-covered cherries are special), several clusters and other candies.
Next week, the shop will commence their seasonal ice cream offerings from Kuster’s Dairy Products in Camden, Michigan. The soda fountain also serves malts, shakes, sodas and sundaes.
In Between Sturgis & White Pigeon
As you mosey further east, there’s Klinger Lake. It’s a highly popular destination for Ann Arbor and Detroit folks and boasts fancy houses, private subdivisions and a country club.
Adjacent the lake is an obscure joint called the In Between Restaurant and Lounge. Owners Dan and Georgian offer an interesting menu that is short on starters but long on fish. There are also burgers, salads and a unique section, called “In-Between Menu.” It’s a list of 11 small-plate items.
The fish choices are impressive. Salmon, lake perch, whitefish and walleye are only a portion of the eight selections. On this day, I went with the lake perch, which is available deep-fried or pan fried. I went with the latter, and it did not disappoint. Six fillets were dipped in a cornmeal-based coating, and each bite started with a crunch and ended with a soft, moist center. Very good!
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the grilled whitefish. It was a huge slab drenched in a garlic butter sauce and was hammered. The seasoned fries are quite good, as well.
If you want a road trip, White Pigeon is a delightful destination with lots to offer, and if you go on the wild-side, checkout the In-Between. It’s another luscious location.
