In Puritan England Christmas carols were abolished by parliament in 1627 being considered part of a “worldly festival.” While the celebration was eventually reclaimed, few Christmas carols were written in the 17th and early 18th centuries. Then in 1739, Charles Wesley penned “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” with Felix Mendelssohn (1740) providing its popular tune, according to “Amazing Grace” by Kenneth W. Osbeck.
One thing Wesley did not like at all was people hampering with his lyrics. He begged people, “Either let them as they are, to take things for better or worse, or to add the true meaning in the margin or at the bottom of the page, that we may no longer be accountable for the nonsense or for the doggerel (words that are badly written or expressed) of other men,” according to “Then Sings My Soul” by Robert J. Morgan.
The original beginning was “Hark how all the welkin rings.” “Welkin” is Old English for “the heavens” while “ring” suggests exuberant, loud celebration. Contrary to Wesley’s wishes, his friend, evangelist George Whitfield did us a great favor by altering those words to “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” when he published this carol in his collection of hymns in 1753, Morgan writes. The only problem with Whitfield’s variation is did the angels really SING (Luke 2:14)?
I don’t mean to be picky or critical, but Christmas carols don’t always get their facts straight. The shepherds did NOT see the star in the East, and the wise men did NOT find Jesus in a manger (Matthew 2:10-11). Wesley’s carol, however, is filled with biblical Christmas truth and theology. Let’s quickly “dissect” it with the “knife” of God’s Word to find the true message of Christmas.
Verse one clearly answers the question, “Why did Jesus come to earth?” First, he came to be our King. The magi came to Jerusalem seeking the “King of the Jews” (Matthew 2:1-2) while Herod wanted to kill any prospective kingly rival (Matthew 2:16). The Old Testament prophesied about a coming King who would sit forever on David’s throne (Isaiah 9:6-7), and the Virgin Mary was informed that her baby boy Jesus would do exactly that (Luke 1:32-33). When questioned by Pontius Pilate, “Are YOU a king?” Jesus basically answered, “You’re absolutely right!” (John 18:37).
Secondly, verse one says that Jesus came to reconcile men back to God. As rebellious sinners we have irreconcilable differences with holy God. To “reconcile” means to thoroughly change, restore a broken, alienated relationship. This reconciliation is available for all nations even as the angel announced to the shepherds (Luke 2:10). Of course, it all started in Bethlehem just as Micah 5:2 prophesied.
Verse two answers the question of “Who is Jesus?” Just take a look! He is:
1 — Christ or the Messiah, Anointed One, King (Luke 2:11; Matthew 16:16)
2 — Everlasting, the “Father or originator of eternity” (Isaiah 9:6) and “I Am” (John 8:58) with no beginning or end
3 — Lord or Jehovah, Eternal One, Master to whom every knee will bow and every tongue will confess someday that he is Lord (Philippians 2:11)
4 — Virgin born — not a new person and not infected with mankind’s sin as Isaiah 7:14 foretells and Mary (Luke 1:34-38) and Joseph (Matthew 1:20-23) are informed
5 — Incarnate deity or God encased in human flesh and blood, God “incognito,” 100% God/100% man (John 1:1-2, 14) to be the mediator between Holy God and sinful man
6 — Jesus or “Jehovah saves” because he would “save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21) and is the “name above all names” (Philippians 2:9)
7 — Immanuel or “God with us” not just above us, experiencing all we go through yet without sin (Hebrews 2:17-18; 4:15-16).
Isn’t Jesus awesome?!
Finally, verse three answers “What does Jesus do for us?”
He brings us:
1 — Peace with God through his death on the cross (Colossians 1:20-22; Romans 5:1)
2 — Genuine righteousness (Romans 3:10; 2 Corinthians 5:21)
3 — True light in this world of darkness and sin (John 3:19-20; 8:12)
4 — Real life that is everlasting (John 3:16), abundant and overflowing (John 10:10) both now and forever
5 — Spiritual healing (Malachi 4:2; Isaiah 53:5) for our chronic disease of sin
6 — The Ultimate Sacrifice of his life on the cross (Isaiah 53:3-7; Romans 5:6, 8)
7 — Hope beyond the grave through resurrection (John 11:25-26)
8 — New Birth as he told Nicodemus “Unless one is born again (from above), he cannot see the Kingdom of heaven (John 3:3, 7).
Wow! Wesley sure packed a ton of needed theology into one Christmas song. He really got it all correct even if it was tampered with. Everyone needs to know who Jesus is, why he came and what he desires to do for us. He is the only One who can save us from our sins. No wonder the angels got so excited with their harking.
Is this just a familiar Christmas carol you can sing on “auto pilot” or do you sing it with thanks and awe to Jesus your Savior? Have you received all that he can bring you or will you leave it under Calvary’s tree (John 1:12; 3:16)? Are you enthusiastically sharing this message with others like those harking angels (Romans 10:15)? I trust you truly can say “Yes!” to these questions.
God bless you and have a Christ-filled Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.