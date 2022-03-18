After growing up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania, life at Grace College was a big change. There was one guy on our floor who really loved his privacy. When invaders would enter his room and leave the door wide open, he would bellow, “Were you born in a barn?”
I would reply, “Nope, but I practically lived in one!”
Forty-seven years later, I still have a problem closing doors much to my wife’s dismay. Open doors can be an irritation or a threat to privacy and security or an opportunity from God.
In Revelation chapters 2 and 3, the Lord Jesus Christ sends personal letters to seven historical churches in present-day Turkey. These letters are for Christians today as well. The sixth letter was directed to Philadelphia (3:7-13), a “missionary” city founded to spread Greek culture and language among the Lydians. It was named “brotherly love” because of the founder’s love for his brother. Isn’t that nice?
No, the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, Sixers and Liberty Bell were not located there, but it did have a faithful, uncompromising little church.
As Jesus opened this letter, he introduces himself as the One who has the “key of David” or absolute authority over God’s kingdom (3:7). It is well known that if you have the keys, you have authority and power to drive cars, open doors, unlock hidden treasures, etc. Jesus also has the keys of Hades and of death (Revelation 1:8).
He goes on to say that he opens doors and no one shuts them, and shuts doors and no one opens them. Have you realized that? Nothing in your life just happens by chance or luck whether it be how you got your job, your spouse, your house, etc. Jesus is sovereign over all the details of our lives. He even keeps a running count of the hairs on your head (Matthew 10:30).
Speaking of open doors, Jesus states in John 10:9 that he is “the Door. If anyone enters by me, he shall be saved.” In fact, he is the only Door to heaven and eternal life as he confessed in John 14:6, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father (heaven) except through me.” Jesus is still open 24/7 for you to enter his open door of salvation by faith and trust in him alone. Will you go through that door?
Though the Philadelphian Christians faced strong opposition from Satan, Jesus urged them to realize that he had set before them an open door of opportunity for sharing his gospel that no one could ever shut (3:8). Even though they were not strong humanly speaking, they realized who was their strength. Have you? Has your church?
Our strength is not in our programs, facilities and numbers. Philippians 4:13 says that we “can do all things through Christ who strengthens” us. His grace is sufficient. His strength is made complete in our weakness, and when we are weak, he is strong (2 Corinthians 12:9-10).
As believers we need to pray for open doors to share the gospel even as the Apostle Paul prayed in Colossians 4:2-3. I often pray, “Lord, open doors for me to share you; open people’s hearts to receive you; and open my mouth to speak for you.”
Jesus told his disciples and us that the opportunities to share the gospel with weary, burdened and lost souls are like fields of over-ripe grain just waiting to be harvested. The problem is that few will take the opportunity (Matthew 9:36-38).
For 60-plus years, a ministry called Open Doors USA has boldly shared the Good News of Jesus in countries which ironically are closed and hostile to Christianity. Jesus is opening doors of eternal life even there. Here in the U.S.A., we still by and large have open doors to share our faith. Will we see the obstacles or the opportunities? Will we see as the song says, “People need the Lord. At the end of broken dreams, he’s the open door … When will we realize that people need the Lord?” Jesus, the Almighty door opener, says, “Go for it! Don’t delay!” Oh, yes, you might even say that he WAS born in a barn.
