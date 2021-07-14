You probably already know that sunscreen protects you from sunburn in the summer, but did you know it should be used year-round?
Even on a cloudy day we are prone to skin damage. How you use sunscreen and other protective measures you take make a difference in how well you are able to protect yourself from sunburn, skin cancer, and early skin aging.
Sunscreen comes in many options. You want to choose one that will fit your needs and provide you safe and effective protection.
Sunscreen can have physical and/or chemical ingredients. Physical sunscreen includes mineral ingredients (titanium dioxide and zinc oxide) that block and scatter the rays before they go through your skin. Chemical sunscreen ingredients (like avobenzone and octisalate) absorb UV rays before they can damage your skin. Both types of sunscreen have been tested and are safe and effective, but physical sunscreens may be less likely to cause skin irritation especially if you have sensitive skin.
Look for broad-spectrum protection. Broad spectrum sunscreen protects you from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Two types of UV radiation that you need protection from are UVA and UVB radiation. UVA causes premature aging and skin damage while UVB causes sunburn. Due to the known dangers of UVA and UVB, broad-spectrum sunscreen provides protection against both types of UV radiation.
Whether or not you burn, the Skin Cancer Foundation recommends everyone over the age of 6 months to use sunscreen. Due to their highly sensitive skin, the best way to protect babies under 6 months from the sun is to keep them in the shade as much as possible and dress them in sun protective clothing.
Sunscreen also has different levels of SPF. SPF stands for sun protection factor, which is a number that rates how well the sunscreen blocks UV rays. Generally, a higher number means more protection. If you spend most of your time indoors with short intervals in the sun, look for a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher. If you spend a lot of your time outside especially in the sun you should use a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.
Apply the correct amount of sunscreen indicated on the directions (about 1 ounce) at least 15 minutes or more before going outside. Don’t forget to cover easy-to-miss spots on your body (tops of ears, back of neck, on the part line of your scalp, tops of feet, behind knees) that are exposed. Reapplication is key so don’t forget to reapply if you stay out in the sun for more than two hours and after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.
Check the sunscreen’s expiration date. Sunscreen without an expiration date has a shelf life of no more than 3 years. Its shelf life is shorter if it has been exposed to high temperatures. Along with using sunscreen, remember to seek shade when possible and wear sun-safe clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV blocking sunglasses to fully protect yourself from harmful UV radiation.
