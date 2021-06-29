In the U.S., fireworks are a staple for Independence Day celebrations. Although fireworks are a fun way to make any celebration spectacular, they can also be dangerous. With the holiday quickly approaching, now might be a good time to review some facts and safety tips.
During the months of June and July, thousands of people are taken to hospital emergency rooms because of burns and injuries from fireworks. According to the 2019 Fireworks Annual Report, nearly half of the injuries were in individuals younger than twenty with the highest rate of injury seen among children aged 0 to 4 years. Parts of the body commonly injured include the hands, legs, head, face, and eyes sometimes resulting in missing fingers and loss of hearing and/or vision.
When not handled properly, firework injuries typically occur with the use of bottle rockets, firecrackers, and sparklers. Did you know sparklers can reach 1,800 degrees which is hot enough to melt metal? Sparklers seem like harmless fun for kids, but they are responsible for about 1,400 eye injuries each year.
You may also be surprised to learn that bystanders are injured by consumer fireworks as often as those lighting or throwing them. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission emphasizes that the only safe way to view fireworks is to attend a professional show. However, if you’re planning a do-it-yourself celebration, here is how you can protect yourself and others around you.
Always supervise any children and teenagers under the age of 18 and never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Choose fireworks that are appropriate for the area you'll be using them in. For example, avoid using rockets or other aerial fireworks in the backyard or a busy street.
When lighting, don’t lean over the firework and always wear eye protection. Light fireworks on a level surface with plenty of open space between the firework and the crowd watching. Point fireworks away from people and never ignite them in a container, especially metal or glass.
Ignite one firework at a time and don’t try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. If a firework doesn't seem to work, stand back for a while and without getting too close, douse it with water. Have fire extinguishers or a hose nearby and be ready to extinguish fireworks. Unused fireworks should be soaked in water for a few hours before throwing them away.
If someone gets an eye injury from fireworks, don't rub the eye or attempt to wash it out. Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. It could make the difference between saving a person's sight and permanent blindness.
Consider using glowsticks as a flame-free way for young children to light up the night. Throwing water balloons, using noise makers, or red, white, and blue silly string are also safe alternatives and fun for all ages.
I encourage you to celebrate a safe Fourth of July weekend and to use extreme caution if handling fireworks. Remember, the safest way to view fireworks is to watch a professional show. When possible, attend public firework displays and leave lighting fireworks to the professionals.
