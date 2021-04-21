National Infant Immunization Week is April 24–May 1. Each year, NIIW celebrates the critical role vaccination plays in protecting the health of our children and families — and this year we’re reminding parents of the importance of staying up to date with routinely recommended vaccines, even during COVID-19.
As a parent, you want to protect your little one from harm. Vaccinating your child according to the recommended immunization schedule gives him or her the best protection against 14 serious childhood illnesses, including measles and whooping cough, before the age of 2.
Most vaccine-preventable diseases are much less common than they used to be, but some of these diseases still occur in the U.S. When fewer babies get vaccinated, more babies get sick.
Children receive immunizations early because they are susceptible to diseases at a young age. The complications of these diseases can be very serious, even life-threatening, for infants and young children. Although babies may get some temporary immunity from mom during the last weeks of pregnancy, these antibodies do not last long leaving your baby vulnerable to disease.
Vaccines are very safe but like with any medication, they may cause some side effects. Most of these side effects are minor, like soreness at the injection site, fussiness or a low-grade fever.
Serious side effects after vaccination are rare, but medical staff are trained to deal with them. The benefits to getting vaccines are much greater than the possible side effects for most children. Exceptions to this would be cases where a child has a serious chronic medical condition that weakens the immune system or a severe allergic reaction to a previous vaccine dose.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although children continue to get several vaccines up to their second birthday and sometimes several in one office visit, these vaccines do not overload the immune system. Children are exposed to thousands of germs every day. A baby’s immune system can fight most germs but some diseases are more than they can handle.
Vaccines use small amounts of antigens that cause the body’s immune system to go to work and build antibodies that fight serious diseases.
Some people have had concerns that autism might be linked to vaccines, but scientific studies and reviews continue to demonstrate that vaccines do not cause autism and that there is no relationship between vaccines and autism.
As warmer weather brings more opportunities for in-person, physically distanced activities, Purdue Extension encourages you to make sure your child is up-to-date on vaccines by ensuring that they haven’t missed any check-ups. Well-child visits are essential even during the pandemic.
You can also review the 2021 easy-to-read immunization schedule recommended by the CDC. If you’re pregnant, now is a great time to find a doctor for your baby and schedule a visit to discuss any questions you have about vaccines.
For more information about vaccines and the diseases they prevent, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines.
