In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, each week I am highlighting a tool from the Mental Health America’s Tools 2 Thrive series. These are practical tools that everyone can use to prioritize their mental health and build resiliency regardless of their personal situation. This week’s tool is taking time for yourself.
Self-care reduces stress and anxiety. On average, people only spend 15 minutes a day on self-care. Whether you’re a parent, student, employee, a caretaker, or just feeling overwhelmed with the responsibilities of everyday life, the idea of taking time for yourself may seem unimaginable.
Sometimes it can be difficult to even take basic care of ourselves, but there are things you can do to make self-care and taking time for yourself a little easier.
Focus on the basics. Self-care doesn’t necessarily mean treating yourself to special things. Showering and brushing your teeth every day, eating nutritious food, being active, and getting good sleep are all building blocks of good self-care.
Accept yourself. Remember that you are on your own journey. Strive to be the best possible version of yourself and try not to compare your life to anyone else’s. When you realize you’re doing these comparisons, acknowledge the thought and change focus. Think about what you have, the things you love, and the people you have in your life.
Find what makes you happy. If you’re caught up in taking care of all of your responsibilities — rather than taking care of yourself — you may not even really know what kind of self-care you need. Think about what things you can do to make yourself feel happy or accomplished and include them in your self-care routine.
Practice mindfulness. Take slow, deep breaths, focus on each of your senses, and try to be fully present in whatever you’re doing. Mindfulness reduces stress and has the power to help you slow down and really take care of yourself — even in the midst of all of life’s challenges and responsibilities.
Make small goals. Set small goals that you want to accomplish for yourself. Focus on small tasks like wanting to take a 15-minute walk outside each day, or soaking in a relaxing bath— rather than a complete overhaul of your life, all at once.
Set some boundaries. Sometimes, to make time for self-care you need to lessen the amount of time or energy that you are giving away to other people. Setting boundaries around your time, your emotions, your things, your other relationships, and your health can give you an opportunity to devote more time and effort to yourself and your own mental health.
As circumstances change, you might have to rethink your routines and how you use your time. Reach out to friends and family for help when you need to take some time for your mental health. They may offer you some guidance on how they manage self-care and take time for their own well-being.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.