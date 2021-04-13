This may sound nutty, but a peanut is technically not a nut. Peanuts are legumes and are in the same family as peas and lentils. Unlike tree nuts, the peanut plant grows as a ground flower with its pods maturing underground. However, the protein in peanuts has a similar structure to those in tree nuts, such as almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia, pistachios, pecans and walnuts. This is why people allergic to peanuts can also be allergic to tree nuts.
Peanuts and tree nuts are harvested with a hard outer shell. Once the shell is removed, you are left with a seed coat or "skin" surrounding the nut. A blanched peanut has had the skin removed. The blanching process is done by placing shelled peanuts in hot water for a few minutes, followed by quickly cooling them in cold water and rubbing off the skin. After the skins are removed, set the peanuts on paper to dry, and there you have blanched peanuts.
You may ask which is better — blanched or unblanched peanuts? Neither is better than the other. It depends on personal preference and how you plan to use them. Both blanched and unblanched peanuts are great for snacking. The skin adds flavor and is full of antioxidants and fiber.
For peanut brittle, the skin is sometimes left on to enhance flavor and add color and texture. Something to keep in mind is using unblanched peanuts while cooking could leave you with flaky skins in your dish that you may want to remove later for appearance purposes. Blanched peanuts offer a soft texture and are typically used for making peanut butter, roasting, cooking or baking.
Blanched peanuts are still considered raw because the blanching process isn’t enough to cook them thoroughly, unlike boiling. For boiling, raw in-shell peanuts are boiled and the peanuts are left with a softer texture and beany flavor.
Roasting improves taste and texture and is an easy way to cook peanuts. Dry roasting refers to not using oil as opposed to oil roasting. For conventional oven roasting, place raw peanuts in the shell or shelled, one layer deep in a shallow baking pan. Roast at 350 degrees F for 15 to 20 minutes for shelled and 20 to 25 minutes for in-shell peanuts. Remove from heat and let them cool. Season to taste.
Peanuts and nuts provide a good source of protein, dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals. They are high in unsaturated fats, which helps to lower cholesterol levels. Despite the benefits, portion size matters. A one-ounce serving of nuts contains about 160 to 200 calories, so be mindful and avoid eating nuts straight from the container. Pair peanuts with fruit for a nutritious snack and energy boost. Try tossing peanuts into a salad or adding crushed peanuts to a pasta dish for a well-balanced and filling meal.
