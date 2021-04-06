Sleep is more than just downtime for your tired brain. Good sleep powers the mind, restores the body, and is as essential for good health as diet and exercise. Sleep deprivation or not getting enough sleep regularly raises the risk of many diseases that range from heart disease and stroke to obesity and dementia. Good sleep encompasses three things: quantity, quality, and a consistent sleep schedule.
Do you know how much sleep you should get or budget enough time for? The National Sleep Foundation suggests adults need between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Babies, young children, and teens need more for proper growth and development. People over 65 need around seven to eight hours per night. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco found that although there are people with a gene that allows them to function well on six hours of sleep a night, this is rare and consists of less than 3% of the population. Signs of sleep deprivation may be subtle such as relying on the snooze button, feeling sluggish in the afternoon, getting drowsy after meals, or feeling the need to sleep in on the weekends. If your body is getting enough sleep, you will feel energetic and alert throughout the day.
Sleep quality or how well you sleep can be determined by a variety of indicators such as:
• How long it takes you to fall asleep (30 minutes or less is ideal)
• If you typically sleep straight through the night
• You sleep the recommended number of hours for your age
• You fall back asleep within 20 minutes if you do wake up
• You feel rested, restored, and energized upon waking up in the morning
Several things can lead to poor sleep quality. Common causes include poor sleep hygiene, stress, chronic health conditions, or sleep disorders. Following good sleep habits or "sleep hygiene" can help you get a good night's sleep. Below are some tips that may improve your sleep health.
Keep a consistent bedtime routine. Go to bed around the same time each night and wake up at the same time every morning, including weekends. Setting regular sleep and wake times can make it easier for you to feel sleepy at bedtime. Let go of the electronics. Whether you are scrolling on your phone, staring at a computer screen, or watching tv, all these emit strong blue light that tricks your brain into thinking it's daytime. Over time, this can make it harder for you to fall asleep at night.
Heavy meals and drinking before bed can lead to indigestion or late-night trips to the restroom that disrupt sleep. Try having a light snack like a small fruit before bed if you are hungry. Drinking some non-caffeinated herbal tea can be soothing to the mind and body, helping you drift off to sleep in no time.
Keep stress out of the bedroom. Try relaxation techniques like deep breathing exercises and light stretches. Guided meditation can help you reduce racing thoughts at night as you relax into sleep. Finally, prep your bedroom by making sure it is quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature for you to fall asleep. See your health care provider if nothing you try helps. They can determine if you need further testing.
