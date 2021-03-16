When was the last time you have felt physical hunger? It is challenging to manage our weight because we stopped listening to our body’s signals telling us when we are hungry and when we're full.
Our hunger signals help us make food choices based on our unique needs and understand when things other than hunger are leading us to eat, like our emotional and environmental cues. Below are some simple ways to get back in touch with your hunger signals.
RATE YOUR HUNGER
Using a hunger-satiety scale can help you learn how to tell the difference between physical hunger and psychological hunger. When you feel like eating, rate your hunger from 1 to 10, with 1 being starving and 10 being too full that you feel sick. A rating of 5 or 6 means you're comfortable. To eat naturally, eat when your hunger is at 3 or 4. Waiting until your hunger gets down to 1 or 2 can lead to overeating.
CHECK IN WITH YOURSELF
Keep track of what you ate, what you were doing and how you were feeling before you started eating. Write down what number you were on the scale before you ate and where you were afterward. This helps you observe patterns that you otherwise have not noticed. Focus on what you eat, how it tastes, and how your body reacts to how much you're eating. The more distractions (like TV) you have during mealtime or when snacking, the less satisfaction you get from eating.
MAKE EVERY BITE COUNT
For your body to be truly satisfied, focus on nutrient-dense foods and beverages. Choose a variety of options from each food group and pay attention to portion sizes. An occasional piece of pie or French fries can fit into your healthy eating plan. It's OK to eat foods you enjoy as long as you listen to your body and eat only enough to reach that "satisfied" level.
LEARN WHEN TO STOP
Drink water before you start eating and eat slowly. It takes time for your stomach to tell your brain that you're full and eating too fast can leave you feeling stuffed. Stop when you reach 5 or 6 on the scale to avoid being too full. Learn what proper portions are. We're used to large restaurant portions, but they usually contain much more food than we need. Share your meals with someone else or save leftovers for another meal.
At your next meal, stop to check in with yourself and see where your hunger levels are. This might be challenging at first, so be patient with yourself as you practice and learn.
