It’s normal to be cautious when something new comes along. Wanting to know more is a good thing — it means you want to be informed. Getting informed about COVID-19 vaccines is an important step to help us stop this pandemic.
Why should I get vaccinated?
Getting immunized against COVID-19 will keep most people from getting sick. Even in a rare case where one does catch the virus, the vaccine will likely prevent you from becoming seriously ill. Protecting yourself also protects the people around you, like those at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or those who can’t get vaccinated — like infants, or people with weakened immune systems from things like chemotherapy for cancer. We are still learning how the vaccine affects whether people can still transmit COVID-19 to others. It may be possible that a vaccinated person can still carry the virus and infect others, even if that person does not appear to be sick. That’s why, until enough Americans are vaccinated to fight off COVID-19, we will need to keep wearing masks, stay 6 feet apart from people we don’t live with, avoid crowds, and wash our hands frequently.
How do vaccines protect me?
When we get a vaccine, it activates our immune response. This helps our bodies learn to fight off the virus without the danger of an actual infection. If we are exposed to the virus in the future, our immune system “remembers” how to fight it. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use messenger RNA, or mRNA. mRNA vaccines do not contain a live virus — they give our bodies “instructions” for how to make and fight the harmless spike-shaped proteins that will protect against a COVID-19 infection. While these vaccines use new technology, researchers have been studying them for decades. The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine is a viral vector vaccine and also does not contain a live virus. It uses a harmless adenovirus to create a spike protein that the immune system responds to, creating antibodies to protect against COVID-19.
What if I have an underlying health condition?
People with underlying medical conditions can receive the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, vaccination is especially important for adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure because they are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
How will I feel afterwards?
It’s normal to experience some mild discomfort following a vaccine. This means it’s working and creating an immune response in your body. You may feel soreness or experience some swelling in your arm. You may also feel tired, have a headache, fever, or chills. These symptoms do not mean you have COVID-19 — it’s not possible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine. These side effects may impact your daily activities, but they shouldn’t last more than 2-3 days. If they continue or get worse, call your doctor, nurse, or clinic.
Could I have an allergic reaction?
Severe allergic reactions to vaccines are extremely rare. The FDA says the authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe for people with common food or environmental allergies. If you have had an immediate allergic reaction — even if it was not severe — to a vaccine or injectable therapy for another disease, ask your doctor if you should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Your doctor will help you decide if it is safe for you to get vaccinated.
Do I have to show proof of citizenship to get a vaccine? How much does it cost?
CDC does not require United States citizenship for individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. There shouldn’t be a cost to get vaccinated. Insurance providers will cover the cost of the vaccine and the U.S. government has set up a system to cover costs for those who do not have insurance.
The following information was obtained from the Ad Council and the COVID Collaborative with the involvement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For more information, visit https://getvaccineanswers.org/
