The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many people who had never experienced mental health challenges found themselves struggling for the first time.
In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, each week I will highlight a tool from the Mental Health America’s (MHA) Tools 2 Thrive series. These are practical tools that everyone can use to prioritize their mental health and build resiliency regardless of their personal situation.
Whether you dwell on the past or worry about the future, it's easy to fall into negative thinking patterns. Have you ever found yourself fixated on your mistakes? Our brains are wired to focus more on negative experiences versus positive ones.
Cognitive distortion are habitual ways of thinking that are often biased distorting our perception of reality in a way that reinforces negative thinking. Negative thoughts can spiral out of control and take a serious toll on our mental health leading to increased stress, depression and anxiety. Here are some common cognitive distortions.
Overgeneralizing or making a broad statement based on a single incident. Taking things personally or believing that everything others do or say is a direct, personal reaction to you. Ignoring the positive of a situation and focusing on the negative details. Choosing all-or-nothing thinking such as placing people or situations in good or bad categories. Having thoughts that point out what you should or shouldn’t be doing, feeling or thinking that induce feelings of guilt or shame. Blowing things out of proportion, jumping to conclusions or thinking that however you feel is fully and unarguably true.
The good news is that cognitive distortions can be corrected over time. Try one or a combination of the methods described below to combat irrational and automatic thoughts.
Reframe your negative thoughts. If your thought is “I can’t do anything right,” a constructive way to reframe it is, “I made a mistake, but now I know to prepare more for next time.” Ask yourself what you’d tell your best friend if they were saying negative things about themselves. Be kind to yourself. Respond to negative thoughts with positive ones and think of the things you’re grateful for in your life.
When you think you can’t stand something for another minute, prove yourself wrong. For example, if you think you can’t stand another day at your job, work another day and prove to yourself you can. It’s important to not let your negative thoughts limit your potential. Prove to yourself that you’re stronger than you give yourself credit for and you’ll be less likely to think, “I can’t.” If you choose to leave, let it be by choice and not because you couldn’t stand it any longer.
Your thoughts and feelings are valid, but they aren’t always reality. You might feel like a failure, but that doesn’t mean you are. Sometimes we can be our own worst enemies — other people are seeing us in a much nicer light than how we see ourselves.
Start prioritizing your mental health by taking a mental health screening at MHAscreening.org. It’s a quick, free, and confidential way to assess one’s mental health and begin finding hope and healing. For more information, visit MHAscreening.org.
