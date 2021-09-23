NAPPANEE [mdash] Ervin M. Schwartz, 78, passed away Sept. 21, at home, of natural causes. He was born March 26, 1943, in Nappanee, to Milo and Edna (Chupp) Schwartz. On May 10, 1973, he married Carol Sue Miller in Nappanee. Mr. Schwartz was a retired carpenter and a member of the Old Order A…