Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain and snow this morning then remaining overcast for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.