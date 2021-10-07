DR. WALLACE: I’m 12 years old and always thought I was a normal kid — until I recently noticed something that has me worried. I’ve noticed that I smell, and this means pretty much all the time except right after I get out of a shower. I do use soap in all the right places and I’m sure to wash my hair well. I also use deodorant, but for some reason I still seem to smell. What is up with me and what can I do about this? — That Smell, via email
THAT SMELL: Don’t worry too much that something is wrong with you; this issue can likely be remedied fairly quickly.
First of all, when showering and cleaning yourself, always use a fresh washcloth and make sure the washcloth does not have an odor before you begin. Rub the soap on your body with mild vigor as this will remove the bacteria and dead skin cells that primarily cause odors. Also be sure to shower regularly, depending on the weather and the level of physical activity you engage in. For some individuals one shower a day is not enough! However, be sure to moisturize your skin well after you shower, no matter how many showers you might need. We all aim to reduce water consumption to be mindful of conservation of our resources, so keep the length of your showers brief. Get in, get cleaned up thoroughly and quickly and get out.
Your diet could potentially be another factor as aromatic compounds remaining in some foods and spices after digestion can be released gradually out of your pores. If these tips do not work to your satisfaction, do plan to see your family doctor for additional assistance, counseling and advice. You are wise to address this issue right away as no one wants to go through life smelling funny, and of course others in the immediate physical area don’t want that either.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 19 and I have a good job, and not only have I had it for a year, but I’ve also already gotten a promotion! Having a job is hard because I always have to show up right on time no matter what, but I’m saving money for a better car and so far, I’m over halfway to my goal.
My younger brother who just turned 18 a week ago doesn’t have a job and this causes him to always ask to borrow money from me. I feel like a jerk if I say no to him, so I usually give him a few bucks, but the fact is my brother hasn’t paid me back one single dime I’ve given him! He then spends what I give him and, in a week or two, he’s back asking for more!
As of today, he still does not have any money to pay me back because he won’t apply for a job anywhere. How can I start telling him no when he asks me for money again? I know it’s only a matter of time until he comes begging me for more cash. — Employed Older Brother, via email
EMPLOYED OLDER BROTHER: I agree that you need to stop allowing your brother to take advantage of you and “borrow” your hard-earned money. Next time he asks you for money, let him know you’re saving for a car and can’t afford to keep lending him money that he never pays back.
From there I suggest that you do your best to total up, as accurately yet conservatively as you can, the amount of money you’ve lent to him thus far.
Then tell your brother you’ll help him to find a decent job in your area. Try to use your network of friends and business acquaintances to find him an opportunity. Inform your brother that you’ll give him a small advance against his first paycheck once he starts his new job with two conditions attached. First, he’ll pay that entire “new” loan back in full upon being paid from his job for the first time. Second, he’ll make a 1/10 payment to you each month on the overall back total he currently owes you. Then tell him that if he does this and continues to pay you 10% each month of his back debt on time, you’ll forgive his back debt after his fifth payment! This means you’d forgive fully half of his back debt to you — and you won’t add any interest charges at all. He’d never get a deal this good at any bank or finance company!
Tell your brother that you care about him and that you see it as your responsibility as an older brother to work with him to help him grow into a responsible adult. Tell him how good he will feel about himself when he can earn his own money and have his own independence.
If you are able to execute such a plan, you’ll truly help your younger brother and you’ll be very gracious too. Not many people, family or not, forgive 50% of a loan! And if your brother does not take you up on your great offer to help him, then that will give you the moral high ground to turn him down if he continues to try to mooch off your hard-earned resources.
