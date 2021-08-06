DR. WALLACE: I’m 12 years old and for a year now, I have been so scared every day that my mom, dad, brother or sister is going to get COVID-19 and die.
So many people in our country and around the world have died already. This pandemic seems to still be out of control around the world and in the United States. Is there anything I can do to not worry so much about all of this? It’s like a dark cloud hangs over my family and me all day, every day. — Worried about my family, via email
WORRIED ABOUT MY FAMILY: You are experiencing feelings that a lot of people are feeling and have felt for some time now. It’s normal as a human being to feel anxious about disease and issues that are seemingly out of our personal control. Humans like – and in fact crave — normalcy. COVID has driven the citizens of the world far from the normal lives they used to live.
I suggest you speak to your local health care professional and take care not to be drawn into watching and listening to news stories about the pandemic on a daily basis. Yes, we all need good information about how to protect ourselves, but focusing on the negatives 24 hours a day is not good for any individual’s mental health.
Engage in things you enjoy with your family: going outside, taking a walk together, going to a park, fishing or hiking. As time goes by, your worries about COVID will hopefully recede to a more manageable level. It’s good to be safe and cautious, but it’s also good to go on living your life in the best way that you can with your family while taking proper precautions and enjoying your time together as well.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 17 and I just had my first car crash. It was really scary. The good news is that everything is now all right, except for the car I was driving. My accident did a big number on this vehicle and now my parents won’t let me drive anymore, even though the accident actually wasn’t my fault. The police officer that arrived at the scene indicated that the other driver did not stop at a stop sign, so it was actually his fault.
Now I’m kind of scared to drive, but it doesn’t matter anyway since my parents won’t let me drive for now. But what I want to know is, will I ever get over my fear of driving that I’m feeling now? I can’t imagine driving again. I haven’t said anything about this to my parents since they don’t want me driving now anyhow. — Lucky I wasn’t hurt, via email
LUCKY I WASN’T HURT: It is common that both young drivers and passengers might develop a fear of driving after being involved in a car accident.
You may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and you’re feeling flashbacks from the crash. You may want to seek therapy for your fear and anxiety. Take the time to talk openly with your doctor and explain how you feel. She or he can help you search for the best therapy options for you.
The good news is that a high percentage of young people involved in automobile accidents do get over their initial fears and return to being both a passenger and driver again in their lives.
I suggest that you remain as calm as you can for now and seek the help of professionals who can help you work through the issues you presently have. The chances are you’ll succeed in being able to drive again someday when the time is right for you. The good news is that when you do, you’ll be an excellent defensive driver since you know firsthand the dangers that exist.
