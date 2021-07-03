TEENS: In honor of National Stay Out of the Sun Day, which is celebrated each July 3, I want to formally invite all readers to remember to use sunscreen, hats and protective clothing this Fourth of July weekend if you end up enjoying the outdoors for extended periods of time.
The purpose of this day is to increase awareness and encourage everyone to take protective measures from the sun’s strong summer rays.
Find some shade and drink plenty of water!
DR. WALLACE: My 15-year-old son just informed me that he doesn’t need anything at all from us, his parents. He’s obviously going through a phase and I know he believes his comments to be true, but of course they are highly unrealistic.
Can you help me come up with a plan to show my son he does need his parents, and how much we do for him on a daily, weekly and monthly basis? — Unappreciated Parents, via email
UNAPPRECIATED PARENTS: Your son believes that he is capable of surviving on his own without parental support and guidance.
Gently inform your son that if you were to accept his invitation to be self-sufficient, this would mean that you would not be sharing the groceries, TV, cellphone plans, internet etc. with him, since he does not need you or your assets that he presently takes for granted.
And, of course, the big one is your home. How would he be able to provide himself shelter?
My advice would be to explain all of this very calmly while simultaneously telling him that you, as his parents, love him and wish to provide for him.
There are likely other issues going on with him, so do your best to get him to open up about what may be bothering him. If necessary, seek out a professional counselor.
Your son is acting out for some reason. Your job as parents is to find out why and to do everything in your power to help him get back on track.
