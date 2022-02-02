MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Terry Lee Miller, 46, of Middlebury, died at 6:35 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1 unexpectedly while working at Jayco. He was born Feb. 18, 1975, in Goshen, to Melvin P. and Martha (Stutzman) Miller. On Oct. 8, 1999, in Goshen, he married Josephine Mast. She survives. Survivors in a…