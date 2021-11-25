Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.