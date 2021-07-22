TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2021. There are 162 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
ON THIS DATE
In 1587, an English colony fated to vanish under mysterious circumstances was established on Roanoke Island off North Carolina.
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”
In 1937, the U.S. Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.
In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp. Gasoline rationing involving the use of coupons began along the Atlantic seaboard.
In 1946, the militant Zionist group Irgun blew up a wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, killing 91 people.
In 1963, Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson in the first round of their rematch in Las Vegas to retain the world heavyweight title.
In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).
In 1992, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escaped from his luxury prison near Medellin. (He was slain by security forces in December 1993.)
In 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, gave birth to a son, Prince George, who became third in line to the British throne after Prince Charles and Prince William.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 98. Author Tom Robbins is 89. Actor Louise Fletcher is 87. R&B singer Chuck Jackson is 84. Actor Terence Stamp is 83. Singer George Clinton is 80. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 78. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 78. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 75. Actor Danny Glover is 75. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 75. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 74. Rock singer Don Henley is 74. Movie composer Alan Menken is 72. Singer-actor Lonette McKee is 68. Jazz musician Al Di Meola is 67. Actor Willem Dafoe is 66. Actor John Leguizamo is 61. R&B singer Keith Sweat is 60. Actor Joanna Going is 58. Actor Rob Estes is 58. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 58. Actor-comedian David Spade is 57. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 56. Rock musician Pat Badger is 54. Actor Irene Bedard is 54. Actor Rhys Ifans is 54. Actor Diana Maria Riva is 52. Actor Colin Ferguson is 49. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 48. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 48. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 48. Actor Franka Potente is 47. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley is 44. Actor A.J. Cook is 43. Actor Keegan Allen is 34. Actor Camila Banus is 31. Actor Selena Gomez is 29. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is eight.
