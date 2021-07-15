Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.