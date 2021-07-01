TODAY IN HISTORY
On July 1, 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared they would reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, marking a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.
In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.
In 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect.
In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19; the winner was Maurice Garin.)
In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
In 1946, the United States exploded a 20-kiloton atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.
In 1962, the African nations of Burundi and Rwanda became independent of Belgium.
In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.
In 1966, the Medicare federal insurance program went into effect.
In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment. Actor Michael Landon, 54, died in Malibu, California.
Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jean Marsh is 87. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 85. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 79. Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 76. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 71. Actor Daryl Anderson is 70. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Terrence Mann is 70. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 70. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 70. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson is 65. Actor Alan Ruck is 65. R&B singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 61. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 60. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher is 59. Actor Dominic Keating is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 51. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 51. Actor Henry Simmons is 51. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 50. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 50. Actor Melissa Peterman is 50. Actor/writer Jill Kargman is 47. Rock musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 46. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 45. Actor Liv Tyler is 44. Actor Hilarie Burton is 39. Actor Lynsey Bartilson is 38. Actor Lea Seydoux is 36. Actor Evan Ellingson is 33. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 29. Actor/singer Chloe Bailey is 23. Actor Storm Reid is 18.
