TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Thursday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2022. There are 338 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Jan. 27, 1967, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Cromwell is 82. Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 78. R&B singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 76. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 74. Latin singer-songwriter Djavan is 73. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is 67. Country singer Cheryl White is 67. Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 67. Actor Mimi Rogers is 66. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Susanna Thompson is 64.
Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 63. Rock singer Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 61. Rock musician Gillian Gilbert is 61. Actor Tamlyn Tomita is 59. Actor Bridget Fonda is 58. Actor Alan Cumming is 57. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 54. Rock singer Mike Patton is 54. Rapper Tricky is 54. Rock musician Michael Kulas (James) is 53. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is 53. Actor Josh Randall is 50. Country singer Kevin Denney is 44. Tennis player Marat Safin is 42. Rock musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) is 36. Actor Braeden Lemasters is 26.
