MILLERSBURG [mdash] Susie Ilene Beechy, 54, died at 1 p.m., Tuesday, at home, after a one-year battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 27, 1967, in LaGrange County to Eli and Ruby (Miller) Troyer. On Nov. 10, 2005, in Elkhart County, she married Daniel Jay Beechy. He survives. Survivors in add…