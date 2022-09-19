TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2022. There are 103 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Sept. 19, 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.
ON THIS DATE
In 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, America’s first chief executive advised, “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Rosemary Harris is 95. Actor David McCallum is 89. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 82. Singer Bill Medley is 82. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 82. R&B singer Freda Payne is 80. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 77. Singer David Bromberg is 77. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 77. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 75. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 75. Actor Jeremy Irons is 74. Actor Twiggy Lawson is 73. TV personality Joan Lunden is 72. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois is 71. Actor Scott Colomby is 70. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 70. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 67. Rock singer Lita Ford is 64. Actor Kevin Hooks is 64. Actor Carolyn McCormick is 63. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 62. Actor-comedian Cheri Oteri is 60. Country singer Jeff Bates is 59. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 58. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 56. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 53. Actor Victor Williams is 52. Actor Sanaa Lathan is 51. Actor Stephanie J. Block is 50. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 49. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 48. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 46. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney is 46. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan Quin are 42. Actor Columbus Short is 40. Rapper Eamon is 39. Actor Kevin Zegers is 38. Actor Danielle Panabaker is 35. Actor Katrina Bowden is 34.