LAGRANGE [mdash] John D. Lehman, 82, LaGrange, died at 9:53 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, at the scene of automobile/pedestrian accident at 2715 S. 050 W, LaGrange. He was born Oct. 24, 1938, in LaGrange County, to Dan J. and Fannie (Troyer) Lehman. On Dec. 7, 1961, in LaGrange, he married Katie…