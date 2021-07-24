TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Saturday, July 24, the 205th day of 2021. There are 160 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 24, 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
On this date
In 1715, a fleet of Spanish ships carrying gold, silver and jewelry sank during a hurricane off the east Florida coast; of some 2,500 crew members, more than 1,000 died.
In 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.
In 1919, Germany’s Weimar Constitution was adopted by the republic’s National Assembly.
In 1933, the radio series “Jack Armstrong, the All-American Boy,” made its debut on CBS radio station WBBM in Chicago.
In 1945, Pierre Laval, premier of the pro-Nazi Vichy government, surrendered to U.S. authorities in Austria; he was turned over to France, which later tried and executed him.
In 1954, Pakistan’s K2 was conquered as two members of an Italian expedition, Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli, reached the summit.
In 1964, country singer-songwriter Jim Reeves, 40, and his manager, Dean Manuel, were killed when their private plane crashed in bad weather near Nashville.
In 1970, “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” came to an end after nearly 14 years as co-anchor Chet Huntley signed off for the last time; the broadcast was renamed “NBC Nightly News.”
In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.
In 1972, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton withdrew from the ticket with George McGovern following disclosures that Eagleton had once undergone psychiatric treatment.
In 2003, the Vatican launched a global campaign against gay marriages, warning Catholic politicians that support of same-sex unions was “gravely immoral” and urging non-Catholics to join the offensive.
In 2014, the death toll from the worst recorded Ebola outbreak in history surpassed 700 in West Africa.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Aniston is 88. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 86. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 85. Actor Mark Goddard is 85. Actor Dan Hedaya is 81. Actor Chris Sarandon is 79. Comedian Gallagher is 75. Actor Robert Hays is 74. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 73. Actor Michael Richards is 72. Actor Lynda Carter is 70. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 69. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is 68. Country singer Pam Tillis is 64. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 58. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 57. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 56. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 53. Actor Laura Leighton is 53. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 53. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 52. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 52. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 50. Actor Jamie Denbo (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 48. Actor Eric Szmanda is 46. Actor Rose Byrne is 42. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 42. Actor Summer Glau is 40. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 40. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 39. Actor Anna Paquin is 39. Actor Sarah Greene is 37. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 36. Actor Megan Park is 35. Actor Mara Wilson is 34. Actor Sarah Steele is 33. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 31. Actor Emily Bett Rickards is 30. Actor Lucas Adams is 28. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 23.
