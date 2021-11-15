TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2021. There are 46 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 15, 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a U.S. victory over Japanese forces.
ON THIS DATE
In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.
In 1806, explorer Zebulon Pike sighted the mountaintop now known as Pikes Peak in present-day Colorado.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
In 1889, Brazil was proclaimed a republic as its emperor, Dom Pedro II, was overthrown.
In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.
In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1966, the flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.
In 1969, a quarter of a million protesters staged a peaceful demonstration in Washington against the Vietnam War.
In 1989, Time Warner launched The Comedy Channel, which later merged with Viacom’s HA! network to form Comedy Central.
In 2003, two Black Hawk helicopters collided and crashed in Iraq; 17 U.S. troops were killed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Singer Petula Clark is 89. Actor Joanna Barnes is 87. Actor Sam Waterston is 81. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 79. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 76. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 74. Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 70. Director-actor James Widdoes is 68. News correspondent John Roberts is 65. Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 64. Comedian Judy Gold is 59. Actor Rachel True is 55. Country singer Jack Ingram is 51. Actor Jay Harrington is 50. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 48. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 47. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 47. Actor Virginie Ledoyen is 45. Actor Sean Murray is 44. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 40. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 33. Actor Shailene Woodley is 30. Actor-dancer Emma Dumont is 27.
