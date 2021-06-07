TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Monday, June 7, the 158th day of 2021. There are 207 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 7, 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.
ON THIS DATE
In 1712, Pennsylvania’s colonial assembly voted to ban the further importation of slaves.
In 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”
In 1892, Homer Plessy, a “Creole of color,” was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)
In 1929, the sovereign state of Vatican City came into existence as copies of the Lateran Treaty were exchanged in Rome.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Movie director James Ivory is 93. Actor Virginia McKenna is 90. Singer Tom Jones is 81. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 78. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 75. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 73. Actor Anne Twomey is 70. Actor Liam Neeson is 69. Actor Colleen Camp is 68. Author Louise Erdrich is 67. Actor William Forsythe is 66. Record producer L.A. Reid is 65. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 64. Former Vice President Mike Pence is 62. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 58. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 55. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 54. Actor Helen Baxendale is 51. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is 49. Actor Karl Urban is 49. TV personality Bear Grylls is 47. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 45. Actor Adrienne Frantz is 43. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 43. Actor Anna Torv is 42. Actor Larisa Oleynik is 40. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 40. Actor Michael Cera is 33. Actor Shelley Buckner is 32. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 31. Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski is 30. Rapper Fetty Wap is 30.
