Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.